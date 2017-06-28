CLADDING on buildings owned by Scottish universities was being inspected last night after it emerged that a block of student flats in Edinburgh had been fitted with the same dangerous material in the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Investigations at the Napier University halls of residence – which can house up to 700 students – uncovered the same cladding in around one- quarter of the building.

Work has already begun to strip the material from the Bainfield Halls of Residence, which is sited near the Union Canal.

