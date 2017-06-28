Eric Trump declared his family have "made Turnberry great again" as he opened a second course at the famous golf resort.

Donald Trump bought Turnberry in South Ayrshire in 2014 but has stepped away from the family business empire since being elected US president.

Eric jetted into Scotland to officially open the second revamped course, named after Robert the Bruce, said to have been born at Turnberry Castle.

He walked on to the new course with wife Lara, who he said was seven months pregnant, and they were piped by a band led by a man dressed as the 14th-century king.

Mr Trump said: "Last time we were here there was a fun slogan 'make Turnberry great again'.

"I think today we can finally say we made Turnberry great again and I'm incredibly proud of all we accomplished."

Mr Trump did not take any questions from the media but told Turnberry members and invited guests that the completed resort was his father's "dream".

"Going back three years, I came to this property with my father and we spent each and every day building this thing and dreaming about this," Mr Trump said.

"Turnberry was always his dream, it was his painting, it was what he always envisioned - a course that could hold the best tournaments anywhere in the world."

The new King Robert the Bruce course was designed by golf architect Martin Ebert, who also redesigned the Alisa course at Turnberry, and replaces the former Kintyre course.

The cost of playing on the new course starts from £120 a round.