Theresa May has refused to say whether she received representations on the DUP deal from the Scottish Secretary.

The Scottish National Party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford twice asked the Prime Minister during PMQs whether she had received "any representations from her Scottish Secretary (David Mundell) about the DUP deal, either before or after it was signed".

He accused Mrs May of failing to "give a straight answer", and asked again: "Did she receive any representations about the DUP deal from the Secretary of State for Scotland - yes or no?"

Loading article content

Mrs May said: "I can assure (Mr Blackford) that I regularly receive representations from the Secretary of State for Scotland about matters relating to Scotland, including regular representations which point out that if the Scottish nationalists actually have the interests of Scotland at heart they will want to remain part of the United Kingdom."