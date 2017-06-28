CELTIC are to face English Championship side Sunderland in a friendly to mark the 20th anniversary of the Black Cats' home ground the Stadium of Light.
The fixture will take place on Saturday 29 July, by which time the Hoops will have played at least two Champions League qualifying matches.
As both clubs share the same partner in Dafabet, the fixture will be known as the Dafabet Cup and the winners will be awarded a trophy.
Sunderland announced on Wednesday that members of Celtic's Lisbon Lions team have been invited to attend the game to mark the 50th anniversary of their European Cup win alongside the Wearside club's own landmark.
Former Sunderland captain Kevin Ball said: “To have Celtic here to celebrate the 20-year anniversary, almost to the day, will be a very special occasion for everyone involved with Sunderland.
“The two sets of fans share the same principles of loyalty and passion for their clubs and both teams have long and proud histories.
"It’s fantastic that Celtic have accepted our invitation to share this special day in what is also a very special year for them with the anniversary of the famous victory in Lisbon.
"I have no doubt it will be a great game, in front of a full house and something both Sunderland and Celtic supporters will love.”
Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing bottom of the table under David Moyes.
The Scot has since left his position and his successor is yet to be revealed after the club's first choice, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, elected to turn down a move in favour of remaining at Pittodrie.
