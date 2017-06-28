CELTIC are to face English Championship side Sunderland in a friendly to mark the 20th anniversary of the Black Cats' home ground the Stadium of Light.

The fixture will take place on Saturday 29 July, by which time the Hoops will have played at least two Champions League qualifying matches.

As both clubs share the same partner in Dafabet, the fixture will be known as the Dafabet Cup and the winners will be awarded a trophy.

