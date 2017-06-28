Downing Street has signalled that it is ready to review the one per cent cap on public sector pay rises.
A senior Number 10 source said Prime Minister Theresa May had "heard the message" from the General Election that voters were "weary" of austerity.
He made clear ministers were ready to consider upcoming recommendations from public sector review bodies, which could bust the long-standing cap, and that the issue would be up for review in Chancellor Philip Hammond's Autumn Statement.
Labour described the move as "very encouraging", pointing out that it came ahead of a Commons vote on an opposition amendment to the Queen's Speech calling for an end to the pay cap.
Asked about the future of the pay cap, the Downing Street source said: "Ministers, including the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, have been clear that we are going to listen to the messages that were sent at the election.
"We understand that people are weary after years of hard work to rebuild the economy.
"Public sector pay restraint is one of the tough choices we've had to make to balance the books after Labour's crash and what was left behind. We are working through and looking at recommendations from pay bodies that are coming."
