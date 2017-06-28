UK ministers will "undermine devolution in a substantial way" if they fail to give Scotland and the other devolved administrations a meaningful voice in Brexit negotiations, Holyrood's External Affairs Secretary has said.

Fiona Hyslop stressed the "new relationship" Britain will have with the 27 countries of the European Union (EU) after leaving would involve reaching agreements that directly impact on issues devolved to Scotland.

She warned: "The exclusion of the Scottish Government from any meaningful influence over the UK's negotiating position during this second phase of Brexit negotiations would be to undermine devolution in a substantial way."

Ms Hyslop added that "the lack of a strong voice in these matters would leave us without the opportunity we need to ensure Scotland's interests are protected".

With Theresa May's "weakened position" after the Tories lost their Westminster majority in the snap general election, she said: "The UK Government's approach to the negotiations clearly has to change."

Ms Hyslop made the comments after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made a fresh plea for Scotland to be at the table for Brexit talks when she announced plans for a second vote on independence were being put on hold.

Ms Sturgeon pledged to "redouble'' her efforts to secure the best possible deal for Scotland when the UK quits the EU.

Ms Hyslop, speaking at an event in Glasgow organised by the Scottish Centre on European Relations and the University of Strathclyde's International Public Policy Institute, made clear that Scots should still be given a choice on their future.

Ms Sturgeon has already said it is still "likely" there could be another independence referendum before the end of the current Holyrood term in 2021.

Ms Hyslop added: "As the First Minister said in her statement to Parliament yesterday, the Scottish people should be given a choice about their future - at the end of the Brexit process.

"After reflecting on the recent general election result, and given the uncertainty over the UK Government's Brexit position, the Scottish Government will not be introducing legislation for an independence referendum.

"Instead, at the end of this period of negotiation with the EU - likely to be around next autumn - when the terms of Brexit will be clearer, the Scottish Government will come back to Parliament to set out our judgment on the best way forward at that time, including our view on the precise timescale for offering people a choice over the country's future."

In the meantime, the Scottish Government will continue to hold talks with European member states, Ms Hyslop said.

She told the event: "That will not be for the purpose of trying to engage in a covert Brexit negotiation but to ensure that our pro-EU stance and constitutional journey towards independence continues to be understood."

She stressed Scotland should not "view our relationship with the EU solely through the prism of Brexit" but should instead continue to develop its own bilateral relationships with other European nations, saying this would bring benefits for areas such as education, culture and the economy, and would also help "tackle the big issues of the day such as climate change".