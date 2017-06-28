ONE of the Labour Party's Glasgow stalwarts in recent decades has died.

Gerald Leonard, a Depute Lord Provost at Glasgow City Council and one of the party's pivotal figures in the north of the city, passed away at Glasgow Royal Infirmary yesterday. He was 65.

Tributes were paid by cross-party colleagues at the authority to Mr Leonard, who stepped down at May’s local government council elections.

He leaves behind his wife Nancy, children Stephan, John-Paul, Christopher and Julie and six grandchildren

A staunch trade unionist and Labour party member for 45 years Mr Leonard, known as Gerry, served as a Labour councillor in Glasgow since 1999, initially representing the former Gartcraig ward. In more recent times he had been chairman of council-owned City Building.

Lord Provost Eva Bolander said: “Gerry Leonard was a very generous politician and Depute Lord Provost. When I began my Bailie duties two years ago he was friendly, welcoming and cheerful. Always willing to give good advice.

"His innate charm, wisdom and huge sense of fun immediately put people at ease. Gerry had a wicked sense of humour that was customarily delivered with a twinkle in his eye. He’ll be hugely missed.”

Council leader Susan Aitken said: “I am so very sorry to hear of the sudden passing of Gerry Leonard. He was a fine servant of this city. Gerry had a great warmth and sense of humour. He also demonstrated inimitable wit and charm in all his dealings with council colleagues, no matter their political allegiance. My condolences go to his wife Nancy and his family at their loss.”

Labour group leader, Councillor Frank McAveety said: “Gerry was a wonderfully warm and funny man, who cared deeply about Glasgow and its people. He served with great distinction as a trade unionist, in local government and as a member of his community.

“As a Labour family, we have lost one of our finest. However, the reaction to Gerry’s passing is testament to the great affection in which he was held by people of all political persuasions and none, and the generosity of his spirit.

“For now, our thoughts are with Nancy and all of Gerry’s loved ones. We will miss him as a politician, as a colleague and, most importantly, as a dear friend.”