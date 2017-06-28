1. Ken Dodd: The Happiness Show

Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow, Saturday

The legendary entertainer’s career spans more than 60 fun-filled years. A comedian of unrivalled and legendary status who is still entertaining audiences, despite approaching 90. This show for all the family will be an evening of non-stop gags and a selection of songs.

Tickets cost £22.50, plus booking fee. Visit paviliontheatre.co.uk to buy. Sir Ken then moves onto the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Sunday.

2. Scottish Game Fair

Scone Palace, Perth, tomorrow to Sunday

The 29th annual event for country sports enthusiasts is held over three days and more than 33,000 visitors are expected to enjoy a packed programme of events, activities and shopping. A showcase of game, wildlife and countryside management, there is also the inaugural Four Nations International Gundog competition on Saturday. A newly revamped fishing area, shooting area and cookery demonstrations will be on offer. On-the-gate and online adult tickets cost £20 while children’s are £5. Family tickets are available. Visit scottishfair.com to know more.

3. Pop-Up Opera

Pollok House, Glasgow, today and tomorrow

The Scottish Opera tour is back on the road, bringing to life three “A Little Bit of … ” shows across Scotland. Each 25-minute show is performed in a specially adapted trailer. Included is an adaptation of Puccini’s classic La Boheme. Bubble McBea, an interactive adventure for young children, will tell the tale of a girl living a happy life on a Scottish island with her father, a madcap inventor. Tickets cost £12.50 for adults and £8.50 for children. Book at nts.org.uk/visit/pollok-house.

4. Kelburn Garden Party

Kelburn Castle, Largs, until Monday

With a diverse range of music alongside a full creative programme and fun attractions dotted around the site – including interactive art installations, living theatre, pop-up gigs to glen walks, waterfall plunge pools, poetry, workshops and cabaret – this year’s bursting music line-up will, among others, welcome the hugely-respected rapper and poet Akala Overall, while the children’s area will give the young ones a chance to drive a bus, discover a maze, see a comedy show, join a drum circle, learn circus tricks and tackle a rope bridge. An eccentric party not to be missed.

Tickets are limited and prices vary. Visit kelburngardenparty.com to find out more.

5. Edinburgh International Magic Festival

Various venues, Edinburgh, tomorrow until July 8

Founded in 2010, the annual arts festival celebrates all things magic. Each year, MagicFest attracts more than 12,000 people at 80 different events across the city from free installations to a world-class gala show at the Festival Theatre. Visitors can expect time-travelling magicians Morgan and West, a five-day magic school course, eccentric French funnyman David Stone, the best in worldwide illusion and circus acts and much more.

Ticket prices vary. Haed to magicfest.co.uk to learn more.

6. Chinese State Circus: Dynasty

Lossie Green, Elgin, tomorrow until July 4

The internationally acclaimed performers return to the UK with a new production, bringing 30 world-class Chinese acrobats aerial artists and jugglers – known as the Shaolin Warriors – who incorporate superhuman physical skills, while displaying hypnotic martial arts sequences. With non-stop action, the troupe performs the seemingly impossible.

Ticket prices start at £10 for adults and £8 for children when booked online. Visit chinesestatecircus.com to book. The company then moves on to Tulloch Caledonian Stadium in Inverness for a week from July 6.

7. Leftfield

Ironworks Music Venue, Inverness, Saturday

This electronic music duo hit the scene in 1989 and throughout the 1990s, the group was untouchable live and on record, starting a snowball effect for British dance music, alongside outfits like The Chemical Brothers, in taking underground electronic music, bringing it to the stage and into the charts. Now led solely by one of the original founders, Neil Barnes, this UK tour comes shortly after the release of Leftism 22, a special reissue of the group’s seminal debut album Leftism from which Neil will perform the record in full.

Tickets cost £17.25, with booking fee. Purchase at ticketmaster.co.uk.

8. City of Glasgow Banknotes

Hunterian Museum and Art Gallery, Glasgow, ongoing

In this newly-launched exhibition at the University of Glasgow, the Hunterian is home to a number of important 18th and 19th-century Scottish banknotes from across Glasgow and the West of Scotland for the next six months. The display features a small selection of recent acquisitions representing the City of Glasgow Bank which crashed in 1878, ruining large numbers of investors.

Admission is free. Visit gla.ac.uk/hunterian for more information and a programme of other events.

9. Fife Pride

Town Square, Kirkcaldy, Saturday

Fife’s first-ever pride event is gearing up to celebrate diversity and inclusion with a march at 1pm through Kirkcaldy High Street in a loud and colourful display of visibility by the LGBTQ+ community. Afterwards, families are invited to head along to a fun-packed day outside the Town House in a marquee at 1.30pm where there will be bands, stalls and games for all. The event is free to attend.

Visit fifepride.com for more information.

10. Canada Day 150 Events

Various venues, Edinburgh and Glasgow, Saturday

Over the course of one night, 150 events are set to take place across the UK, including in Scotland’s two major cities, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution Act, joining three provinces into one nation. From pubs and clubs to sporting venues and restaurants, each venue has been set a challenge: to host the best Canada 150 event they can with a surprise in store for the winner. Edinburgh’s Globe Bar, Bar 50 and The Street and Glasgow’s DRAM!, The Glad Café and Brass Monkey are just a handful of venues taking part. Events are strictly for over-18s. Visit projectmoose150.co.uk for updates.

DON'T MISS...

Refugee Festival Scotland

Various venues across Scotland, until Sunday

The annual nationwide programme of more than 100 arts, cultural, educational, heritage and sporting events gets ready to close for another year, but not before it brings refugee and local communities together to explore the different ways to build and strengthen connections between locals and new Scots rebuilding their lives here. Most events are free.

Visit scottishrefugeecouncil.org.uk for the programme.