The death toll from the Grenfell Tower fire is believed to be around 80 people, the vast majority of whom were from just 23 flats, police said.

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said contact had been made with at least one person from 106 of the 129 flats in the building.

From those flats, 18 people are dead or assumed dead, while the remaining victims were thought to have been in the flats which had not been heard from.

Ms McCormack confirmed more than 60 organisations involved in the tower’s refurbishment, which is suspected of aiding the spread of the blaze.

A true total of those killed in the devastating fire may not be known until the end of the year, police believe.

Ms McCormack said a list of tenants provided to police by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenants Management Organisation, which managed the building, was “not accurate”.

(PA graphic)

She said: “We are many months from being able to provide a number which we believe accurately represents the total loss of life inside Grenfell Tower.

“Only after we have completed a search and recovery operation, which will take until the end of the year.

“What I can say is that we believe that around 80 people are either dead or sadly missing and I must presume that they are dead.”

Fatalities and non-fatal casualties from fires in high-rise blocks of flats in England (PA graphics)

Efforts to establish who was missing in the wake of the fire were focused on talking to friends, families and neighbours of those in Grenfell Tower, Ms McCormack said.

She said: “On the first day of our work we were provided with a list by the tenant management organisation of who they had recorded living at Grenfell Tower.

“We quickly identified by the end of the first day that this list was not accurate.”

She added: “What we know is that it would be impossible for anyone to produce a list to show exactly who was at Grenfell Tower that night, that includes the people who were living there or who were visiting.”

PRIORITY: We urge housing providers to make sure they have up to date fire risk assessments for their tower blocks https://t.co/m5gN9bK4KW pic.twitter.com/3PDg5WK8nb — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 28, 2017

The 23 flats which were said to have no survivors were spread between the 11th floor and the 23rd.

A handful of flats were still too unstable for police to carry out further investigation, the officer said.

She added: “There are 23 flats that despite huge investigative efforts, we have been unable to trace anyone that lives there.

“At this stage, we must presume, that no-one in those flats survived, that includes anyone who lived there or was visiting them.”

Police have examined “every imaginable source” of information about who was in the building, “from government agencies to fast food companies”, she added.

A couple who were missing and assumed dead had actually been on holiday at the time of the blaze, according to the detective.