The Co-operative Bank has secured a £700 million rescue deal with its hedge fund investors in a move that will spell the end of its historic relationship with the Co-operative Group.

The wider Co-op Group’s stake in the bank will shrink from 20% to around 1% as part of the refinancing package, with the lender also agreeing to separate itself from the wider mutual’s pension scheme.

The Co-op said its “relationship agreement” between group and the bank – including the promotion of lender services to members of the mutual – will “naturally fall away and come to a formal end in 2020”.

