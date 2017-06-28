THERESA May’s fragile government has been branded a “shambles” after confusion blew up at Westminster over its position on ending the pay cap for millions of public sector workers.

The row erupted as the Prime Minister’s £1 billion deal with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionists ensured the Tory administration survived its first Commons test.

Last night, thanks to the support of the DUP’s 10 MPs, Mrs May was able to defeat a Labour amendment, calling for an end to the one per cent public sector pay cap and the recruitment of extra police officers and firefighters in England, by 323 votes to 309; a majority 14.

Following the vote, Scottish Labour urged the First Minister to scrap the cap in Scotland after SNP MPs backed the Labour amendment.

Lesley Laird, the shadow Scottish secretary, said: “Nicola Sturgeon must now follow the lead of her own MPs and scrap the public sector pay cap. We need a commitment to end the pay cap before Holyrood rises for the summer recess."

The Commons vote followed a day of confusion after clear signals were sent from a number of UK Government ministers pointing out that, in light of the General Election result in which the Conservative leader lost her majority, it might be time to begin to ease the policy of austerity, starting with the public sector pay cap, which is due to continue until 2019/20.

Sir Michael Fallon, the defence secretary, pointing out how inflation was expected to start falling in the autumn, was asked whether or not service personnel could expect real terms pay rises.

He said: “This is something we have to consider; not just for the Army but right across the public sector as a whole."

His comments came after Jeremy Hunt, the UK Government’s health secretary, said he would pass on nurses' unhappiness over the cap to the Chancellor, pointing out how he had "a great deal of sympathy for the case that nurses amongst others have made on the issue of pay".

During the Commons debate, Conservative backbencher Sarah Wollaston, who chaired the Commons health committee in the last parliament, warned the pay cap had had a "significant impact on morale" in the health service and it was time to "think again".

Her Tory colleague Andrew Murrison, a former minister, added: "It is absolutely right we should now be looking at removing that cap on pay for public sector workers.”

The growing mood towards a possible change was intensified when a senior No 10 insider told a briefing of Westminster journalists that the PM accepted voters were "weary" of austerity and that she was ready to listen to recommendations from the independent bodies that reviewed public sector pay, which are due to report in the next few months.

He indicated that decisions would come in Philip Hammond's autumn Budget.

But it is believed that when news reached the Treasury, the Chancellor reacted angrily, believing No 10 was trying to hem him in and dictate the scope of his set-piece fiscal statement.

A couple of hours later, Mrs May’s spokesman played down earlier suggestions that a review of the cap was in the offing, declaring repeatedly: "The policy has not changed." The sentiment was reinforced by the Treasury.

But John McDonnell for Labour said the confusion surrounding the Government's intentions reflected a "war" between No 10 and No 11 Downing Street. It was, insisted the shadow Chancellor, a “shambles”.

Kirsty Blackman for the SNP claimed UK Government pay policy had descended into farce.

She said: “This whole sorry episode reveals that, behind the scenes, the Tories agree with us that the public sector pay cap is increasingly unsustainable.”

Tim Farron, the Liberal Democrat leader, said the Government 's "U-turn on a U-turn" showed it was “in utter chaos”.

Today on a substantive vote on the Queen’s Speech Labour will table an amendment, including many of its manifesto policies such as increased public spending, scrapping university tuition fees in England, and ending the public sector pay cap.

Ahead of the vote, Jeremy Corbyn said: “The Conservative programme is in tatters following the public verdict at the General Election.

"Theresa May does not have a mandate for continued cuts to our schools, hospitals, police and other vital public services or for a race-to-the-bottom Brexit. Labour will fight these policies every step of the way.”

However, with the support of the DUP, the Conservative Government is again expected to win the Commons vote.