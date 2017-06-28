Colleagues of a young tour guide who died after falling from cliffs in Orkney have paid an emotional tribute to their “best friend” and “little brother”.

Police confirmed Jamie Shannon, 23, died after falling at Yesnaby, near Stromness, on Monday.

Mr Shannon, who is from the Stirling area, had been working as a crew member with Edinburgh-based company, Haggis Adventures which ferries backpackers around the Highlands and Islands tourist spots by yellow mini-bus.

In a statement, they said: “We knew him as “Baby Jamie” - he was our little brother.”

It said: “He was an outstanding guide, he epitomised Haggis and every passenger that joined him on tour was a lucky one.

"He loved his job, he was incredibly fun, passionate and cared deeply for everyone he ever met.

"It will be absolutely impossible to forget the impact he has had on all of us at HAGGiS, passengers and staff alike.

"His smile and laugh were infectious, we will miss his energy, his positivity, his loyalty and most of all his hugs.

"Nobody gives as good a hug as Jamie. To say he will be sorely missed is an understatement; Scotland came alive with Jamie at the helm, always with a smile.

"His love for his job was obvious and the way we have come together to remember him as a group shows how much we loved him.

"A part of us is missing but we will fill it with memories of laughter, friendship, cheekiness and love.

“Scotland came alive with Jamie at the helm, always with a smile... a part of us is missing but we will fill it with memories of laughter, friendship, cheekiness and love.”

Police Scotland said enquiries were continuing, however said there were no suspicious circumstances around his death.

A spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Jamie at this sad time.”

Haggis Adventures runs mini-bus tours around the Highlands and island with Mr Shannon as listed as a “driver-guide”.

Managing Director Graeme Ward said he was a much loved member of the team and an “excellent guide who revelled in his role of showing off his homeland to the legions of young tourists”.

He said: “The Tour guiding community in Scotland is very tight knit and the loss we feel is felt by all in the industry.

“We would like to thank all those who have sent us messages as well as the Orkney community and emergency services who helped tremendously during this difficult time.

“Our immediate thoughts are with Jamie’s family. It is a tragedy that such a bright Scottish light has been lost from us all.”

It is the third death in Orkney this week after a 50-year-old man was killed on the Dounby to Twatt road on Wednesday and a Polish man died after falling into Kirkwall Harbour on Sunday.