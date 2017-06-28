This year's Scottish Album of the Year has been announced as Sacred Paws' Strike a Match.
The band are a duo, guitarist Rachel Aggs and drummer Eilidh Rogers.
The winning record, a debut on Rock Action records, was announced at a special event at Paisley Town Hall, which is bidding to be UK City of Culture.
Last year's winner was Anna Meredith.
This year the short list for annual award was 10 records strong.
The process to find the winner began with 300 public submissions, which was reduced to 20 longlisted records, which was in turn reduced to a short list of ten.
One of the records was chosen by the public through a 72-hour online vote and the other 9 chosen by an independent panel of judges.
This year’s shortlisted artists have each won £1,000, provided by arts funder Creative Scotland.
In addition each artist was awarded with a trophy created by the winner of The SAY Design Commission, Lisa Crockard.
The ten short listed albums were C Duncan, Ela Orleans, Honeyblood, Konx Om Paz, Meursault, Mogwai, Pictish Trail, Rachel Newton, RM Hubbert and the winners, Sacred Paws.
Judges were led by chair, John Williamson.
Alan Morrison, Head of Music at Creative Scotland, said: “One of the best things about the SAY Award Shortlist is that, year after year, it encourages music fans to take their ears into another territory and listen to something they haven’t heard before.
"Other awards can only look on in envy as the SAY Award puts traditional harp and flamenco-hued guitar next to thunderous power-pop and soundscape electronica, in the full knowledge that every album here is absolutely worthy of your undivided attention.
