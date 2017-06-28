BRENDAN Rodgers has no intention of signing his son Anton for Celtic despite giving him a run-out as a trialist in the pre-season friendly against BW Linz last night.

Rodgers has invited his son, a professional footballer who has had spells with Brighton, Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town, to travel with the Scottish champions to Austria.

The 24-year-old midfielder played in the second half of a meeting with Linz in Rohrbach, which the Glasgow club won 1-0 thanks to a late James Forrest goal, and performed well.

However, his father confirmed he would not be signing a permanent deal. “Anton has come with us to train and get in good condition for when the English seasons starts,” he said.

“But we had a few injuries to Eboue Kouassi and Kristoffer Ajer as well as one or two others.

“Anton is a capable player, he’s not just here as my son. He’s here because he can cope and is technically very gifted. He has a good view of the game and can pass the ball.

“And to play for us you obviously need to be able to do that. Given we were short of numbers he was able to go in and play. I thought without really knowing the other players he did well.”

Asked if there was any chance of Anton signing for Celtic, Rodgers said: “It’s never been the case of that. We have got a lot of midfield players and it’s maybe different types we need.

“He always wants the ball and is very good on set-pieces. He has confidence to play. But it’s never been the notion to sign him, it’s just to give him a couple of weeks and then he can see where the next venture is.

“This has been a real good exercise for him."

Rodgers handed new signing Jonny Hayes his debut and was pleased with how his £1.3 million acquisition performed in the run-out.

“That first time you pull on the short means something,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a pre-season game or a league game.

“You’re maybe a little bit nervy, but you could see his strength and his quality. He just needs that wee bit of time with the players.

“Once he finds the relationships in training and takes it into the games he’ll be a great asset for us.”

Hayes is the only player who Celtic have signed this summer and Rodgers revealed he has another target and would like to get one more player in the near future.

“If I get the next signing in then I’ll be really happy,” he said. “It’ll give ius real great power and strength and quality. Then we can push on and wait and see what becomes available.”

Celtic have been linked with a move for 19-year-old Ipswich Town midfielder Kundai Benyu and admitted there is interest.

“He’s a young player there’s a possibility with,” he said. “It would be a project for the club. He’s a highly talented and gifted player.

“Not one for now but one, with development, is a possibility. Our scouts have had a look and he’s a talent. So if it’s something we can do we will. I have to look to the future as well as the here and now.”