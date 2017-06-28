Dallas actress Linda Gray has said she believes her late co-star Larry Hagman’s spirit is around her and that she often talks with him.

The star, 76, played glamorous Sue Ellen in the long-running US soap opposite Hagman as her husband JR Ewing.

Gray told Spirit & Destiny magazine: “I talk to Larry all the time.

“I have lots of conversations with him and it makes me happy.

“I don’t care that some people say, ‘Well, that’s absolutely ridiculous’. I think the spirit of a person remains forever.”

Larry Hagman

Dallas aired from 1978 to 1991 and was rebooted in 2012.

The character JR was killed off on the show following Hagman’s death in November 2012.

Gray said: “I remember when we filmed the funeral scene on the reboot of Dallas after Larry had passed on. We were at JR’s graveside.

Linda Gray (William Conran/PA)

“I knew it was going to be really hard for me, so I asked the producers, ‘May I please have three cameras and just do one take, because I can’t do this over and over again?’ And they said, ‘Absolutely.’

“So we start and it’s my (Sue Ellen’s) turn to speak and at that minute a plane went right over us, ruining our sound. We had to start all over again and I thought, ‘This isn’t the plan’.

“We start filming again, and couldn’t get the scene done because there was a dog barking. It took about eight times to do it and I was absolutely fried at the end of that day.

Spirit & Destiny magazine

“I looked up and said, ‘Larry, you’re messing with us, we know you’re here!’ And Patrick (Duffy, who played Bobby Ewing) just started laughing. He said, ‘Of course he is.’ When everything goes haywire in my life, I always say, ‘You’re messing with me Larry, go away!’”

:: The full interview appears in this month’s Spirit & Destiny magazine, on sale now (Thursday).