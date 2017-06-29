Britain’s highest court will rule on the Rangers “big tax case” next week, ending a seven-year legal saga.
The UK Supreme Court is hearing an appeal from the club’s “oldco” – which remains in liquidation – over a Scottish judgment that it and its former players and employees owe tax on £47 million worth of loans.
HM Customs and Revenue first made the claim against the club, which eventually resulted in its corporate entity, Rangers FC PLC, being forced into liquidation when it was unable to reach a settlement.
Liquidators for the company, now renamed RFC 2012 PLC, have always disputed the debt. However, HM Revenue and Customs won its case at Scotland, highest court, the Court of Session, successfully arguing that the loans should be treated as salary. Liquidator BDO’s appeal against the decision was heard at the Supreme Court in the spring.
Its judgment will be revealed on Wednesday morning.
