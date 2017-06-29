A NUMBER of new leads are being investigated in the Emma Caldwell murder inquiry following a fresh appeal for information.

Ms Caldwell’s mother and uncle appeared on BBC’s Crimewatch roadshow last week, pleading for the killer or those with information to come forward.

Detective Superintendent David McLaren also appeared on the show to ask members of the public to call if they had any details relating to Ms Caldwell’s death.

Ms Caldwell, 27, was found dead in woodland near Biggar in May 2005, a month after she was last seen in Glasgow’s Butterbiggins Road.

The Erskine woman had turned to drugs and later prostitution after struggling to cope with the death of her sister and had been living in a women’s refuge at the time of her disappearance.

As yet, nobody has been prosecuted for her death.

In 2015, the Crown Office ordered the police to reinvestigate the case, and it was reopened.

Now detectives have confirmed they are investigating “a number” of calls with information which came in to Crimewatch staff following the appeal last week.

A spokeswoman said: “The Crimewatch roadshow received a number of calls following the appeal for information.

“We are encouraged by the response and information from these calls has been passed to the investigation team.”

During the Crimewatch appeal, Ms Caldwell’s grieving mother Margaret said her daughter’s killer was “a danger to other women” and had to be brought to justice for Emma’s sake.

She said: “Please help us as a family. Someone, please come forward.

“You’re out there. You know.

“This man is a danger to other women.

“He must be found. He must be brought to justice for Emma. We miss her so much.”

Chief investigator DS David McLaren said the 70 mile distance between Emma’s last known location and where her body was found was the “crux of the whole situation”.

He urged women working in prostitution at the time of Emma’s death, who had ever been taken far from the city for work, to contact him.

Aamer Anwar, who is representing the Caldwell family, said they have “never given up hope”.

He added: “The killer should know that there is no time limit on justice.

“Emma’s family have confidence in the police investigation, which is working around the clock to put Emma’s killer behind bars.”