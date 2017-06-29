By NICK KEYDEN

PAISLEY will be transported back to the 19th century on Saturday to celebrate the town’s historic Weaver community as part of its annual Sma’ Shot Day.

The event, which is one of the world’s oldest workers festival, will include a new weekend-long cultural programme called Weave as the town prepares its bid to become the UK’s City of Culture in 2021.

The celebration will be a marquee occasion for Scotland’s Year of Heritage, History and Archaeology 2017.

Jean Cameron, Paisley 2021 Bid Director, said: “Sma’ Shot is always a unique day, attracting visitors and showing off the town as a fantastic venue, with events taking place in our streets, parks and heritage buildings but with the introduction of Weave the cultural offering will be even more ambitious and bigger than ever before.

“Paisley’s bid to be UK City of Culture 2021 is all about creating showcases for our brilliant local talent and presenting that alongside the best artists from Scotland, the UK and around the world.”

Families will march alongside street performers from Brodie Park to Abbey Close during Saturday’s showcase costume parade, before bringing the event to a close with the traditional Burning of the Cork at Paisley Town Hall.

The family friendly gala will also include the premier of Iranian textile artist Paria Goodarzi’s new show “Mass Movement” that draws upon her experience as a refugee rebuilding her life in Scotland.

There will also be an outdoor family ceilidh, a mass drum-off and four live music stages – one of which will be hosted by Capital Radio’s Gary Spence.

The Weave schedule will include a mash up of Scottish, English and Indian Music by the Yorkston/Thorne/Khan ensemble on Sunday at Paisley Art Centre.

Award winning novelist and performer Alan Bissett and journalist Kirstin Innes will also unveil two new poems at Saturday evening’s Sma’ Shot Poetry Slam at the Town Hall.

Bissett said: “Paisley is clearly a place bursting with creative voices - some found on the page, some found holding court on bar-stools - and I’ve tried to tap into that.

“The Slam Poetry night is going to be exciting too, as the energy of the town takes its place as part of Scotland’s vibrant spoken word scene. Gonnay be a cracker!”

A full programme of events can be found at www.paisley2021.co.uk/weave-and-sma-shot-day/