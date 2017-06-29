Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to visit Scotland next week, and will meet the Queen at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh.
The Canadian High Commissioner in London Janice Charette has just tweeted she looks forward to welcoming him to the Scottish capital on Wednesday July 5. He will be on his his way to the G20 meeting in Germany.
The announcement of his visit to Scotland comes as Canada prepares to celebrate the Canada Day this Saturday. It is an annual event but this year marks the 150th anniversary of the British Act of Parliament coming into force which laid the foundations of modern Canada.There will also be celebrations in London and Edinburgh.
It had already been announced that Mr Trudeau will also visit Ireland, arriving in Dublin on Tuesday, where he will meet the new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
