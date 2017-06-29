SCOTLAND'S largest council has been plunged into shock with news one of its highest profile politicians has died suddenly.
Labour stalwart Alistair Watson was found dead in his Glasgow home this morning.
Mr Watson, who was in his 50s, had been one of the highest profile local politicians in the west of Scotland across the last two decades.
Loading article content
A sometimes controversial figure, Mr Watson had been chairman of transport quango SPT for a number of years, was the political head of land and environmental services and had most recently been Labour's chief whip on Glasgow City Council.
The popular Cardonald councillor continued to hold a senior position for Labour after they were voted out of power in May and had been nominated a senior figure on their executive team.
His death was confirmed by Glasgow City Council and comes just a day after it emerged another Labour veteran in the city had died.
Gerry Leonard passed away in hospital on Tuesday aged 65.
Today's full council meeting in Glasgow is now expected to be scaled back to essential business only.
More follows.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.