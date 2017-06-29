Doctor Who producer Steven Moffat said he had hoped leading star Peter Capaldi would not have joined him in leaving the series.

This year's Doctor Who is the final series to feature Capaldi in the title role and also the last to be overseen by Moffat, who has been in charge since 2010.

The executive producer and Sherlock writer also said his decision to stand down as the showrunner was because "it's (the show) very dominant and I want to try something else."

