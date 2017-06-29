A GANG drove a car at a young man before a passenger jumped out and stabbed him in a residential Castlemilk street.

The attack on the 23-year-old happened in Ardencraig Drive at around 4.25pm on Wednesday, June 28.

Police say he was targeted and are treating the attack as attempted murder.

The attack unfolded as the victim was walking along Ardencraig Drive where he was struck by a Mercedes car, possibly an older style, that was deliberately driven at him.

He managed to get up and run into nearby Ardencraig Quadrant.

But the front seat passenger from the Mercedes pursued him into the street and stabbed him.

The car, in which there were at least three men, made off at speed along Ardencraig Drive.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains undergoing treatment. Medical staff describe his condition as stable. Members of the public also helped at the scene.

The suspect for the stabbing is described as white, thin, between 20 and 30 years of age, with dark hair. He was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and trousers.

Detective Inspector Stevie Watson, Cathcart CID, said: “Ardencraig Drive and Quadrant are both residential and there were a number of people, including children, in the area at the time of the attack.

“Whilst we believe that the injured man was the intended target, there were others in the immediate area that could have been injured or worse due to the actions of these men.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses, some of whom came to the aid of the man, however, we know from CCTV that there were others in the area who will have witnessed the attack as well. These include other cars and dog walkers.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, then please contact the CID at Cathcart Police Station via 101. Please quote reference number 2415/28/06.

“Should you, for whatever reason, not wish to speak to police directly, then call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.”