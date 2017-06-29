Figures from across the political and entertainment spectrums have moved to pay tribute to Labour giant Alastair Watson who has been found dead in his Glasgow home.

Just days after the death of councillor Gerry Leonard, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said: “Very sad week for the Labour family losing not one but two giants of Glasgow Labour in Alistair Watson and Gerry Leonard.”

MSP for Glasgow Anas Sarwar added: “The Glasgow Labour family is heartbroken. Rest in peace Big Al.”

Mr Watson, 59, had been one of the highest-profile local politicians in the west of Scotland across the past two decades.

At times a controversial figure, Mr Watson had been chairman of transport quango SPT for a number of years, was the political head of land and environmental services, and had most recently been Labour’s chief whip on Glasgow City Council.

Mrs. Brown’s Boys star Gary Hollywood said simply: “Alistair Watson RIP.”

The popular Cardonald councillor continued to hold a senior position for Labour after they were voted out of power in May and had been nominated a senior figure on their executive team.

Today’s full council meeting in Glasgow is expected to be scaled back to essential business only.