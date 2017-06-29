Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has said she is minded to refer Rupert Murdoch’s £11.7 billion bid to take full control of Sky to a further inquiry due to concerns over media plurality.
Ms Bradley told the Commons that Ofcom’s report into the deal said it risked the Murdoch family having “increased influence” over the UK’s news agenda and the political process.
“On the basis of Ofcom’s assessment, I confirm that I am minded to refer to a phase two investigation on the grounds of media plurality,” she said.
Karen Bradley delivers her statement in the Commons (PA)
Ms Bradley said Ofcom’s report was “unambiguous”, telling MPs: “The reasoning and evidence on which Ofcom’s recommendation is based are persuasive.
“The proposed entity would have the third largest total reach of any news provider – lower only than the BBC and ITN – and would, uniquely, span news coverage on television, radio, in newspapers and online.
“Ofcom’s report states that the proposed transaction would give the Murdoch Family Trust material influence over news providers with a significant presence across all key platforms.
Ahead of the statement, campaigners from Avaaz dressed as Theresa May and Rupert Murdoch to protest against the Sky bid (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
“This potentially raises public interest concerns because, in Ofcom’s view, the transaction may increase members of the Murdoch Family Trust’s ability to influence the overall news agenda and their ability to influence the political process and it may also result in the perception of increased influence.
“These are clear grounds whereby a referral to a phase two investigation is warranted – so that is what I am minded to do.”
Ms Bradley said parties involved in the process can make representations to her before she reaches a final decision, with a deadline of July 14.
Ofcom concluded the deal could give Rupert Murdoch’s family ‘increased influence’ (Ian West/PA)
She added she is “minded not to refer” the bid to a phase two investigation in relation to a “genuine commitment to broadcasting standards”.
Ms Bradley added: “While there are strong feelings among both supporters and opponents of this merger, in this quasi-judicial process, my decisions can only be influenced by facts, not opinions – and by the quality of evidence, not who shouts the loudest.”
