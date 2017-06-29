Culture Secretary Karen Bradley has said she is minded to refer Rupert Murdoch’s £11.7 billion bid to take full control of Sky to a further inquiry due to concerns over media plurality.

Ms Bradley told the Commons that Ofcom’s report into the deal said it risked the Murdoch family having “increased influence” over the UK’s news agenda and the political process.

“On the basis of Ofcom’s assessment, I confirm that I am minded to refer to a phase two investigation on the grounds of media plurality,” she said.

