The UK’s competition watchdog looks poised to launch an in-depth investigation into Rupert Murdoch’s £11.7 billion swoop for Sky after Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said she was “minded” to refer the bid for further scrutiny.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Bradley said an Ofcom report found that the attempt by Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox to acquire the 61% of Sky it does not already own risks handing the tycoon’s family “increased influence” over the UK’s news agenda and the political process.

Ofcom told the Secretary of State that the takeover attempt raised “public interest concerns” and she could refer the deal to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for a fuller investigation on the grounds of media plurality.

