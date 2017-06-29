Significant progress has been made in powersharing talks in Northern Ireland and a deal is “possible and achievable” on restoring devolution, the British and Irish governments have said.

In a statement as the 4pm deadline for the talks looms, Secretary of State James Brokenshire and Dublin’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney gave no indication they would give the parties more time or that there would be a return to direct rule from London.

Mr Brokenshire said a number of issues remain outstanding, but he added: “I believe a resolution can be found.

James Brokenshire, left, was upbeat on the prospects of a deal (Niall Carson/PA)

“And I’m urging the parties to continue focusing all of their efforts on achieving this. The UK Government will work with the parties toward their critical objective of forming an executive.

“But I’ve made clear to party leaders that it is for them to reach agreement.

“That prize remains achievable and remains my focus.”

SDLP proposed 2pm postponement. All other parties agreed apart from DUP. Whips to meet again at 1pm to make final decision. — David Young (@DavidYoungPA) June 29, 2017

A scheduled meeting of the Stormont Assembly was earlier postponed amid intensive last-ditch negotiations to restore powersharing.

The Assembly had been due to convene at noon to begin nominating devolved ministers to a coalition government.

After a meeting of party whips, the start time was scrapped. It is understood the majority of the parties wanted to postpone the session until 2pm, but the DUP argued the meeting should not proceed at all.

The whips are due to meet again at 1pm to make a final decision on the crucial sitting.

Mr Coveney said the last three days of talks had been intensive and he was encouraged by the discussions.

Simon Coveney gives un update on the talks (Niall Carson/PA)

“There still remain gaps to be bridged on some key issues,” he said.

“Like the Secretary of State I believe that an agreement is still within reach, an agreement that would allow a powersharing executive to be formed on a sustainable basis.”

Mr Coveney said all parties are committed to the successful operations of all the political institutions in Belfast and everyone was convinced devolution was the best way to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Gerry Adams are demanding an Irish Language Act (Niall Carson/PA)

“With courage and goodwill this can be achieved and everybody here is continuing to focus on a positive outcome,” he said.

If the 4pm deadline passes, Northern Ireland faces the prospect of some version of direct rule from Westminster or yet another snap Assembly election.

The key sticking point in the way of a deal has emerged as Sinn Fein’s demands for an Irish Language Act, which would bestow official protection for Gaelic speakers.

The DUP is willing to legislate on the language issue, but only if Ulster Scots speakers are included in any Act, a condition Sinn Fein has rejected.