Drugs with a street value of more than £2.7 million were seized by police in the north-east of Scotland in a year.
The recovery includes more than 250kg of cannabis, over 15kg of cocaine - including "crack" cocaine - and about 5kg of heroin.
Officers carried out at least 10 raids every week to disrupt and dismantle serious organised crime groups in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.
A total of 504 search warrants were executed in total, resulting in countless arrests.
Detective Superintendent Alex Dowall said: "This result is down to the hard work of officers in the division as well as support from national resources that are available to us on a daily basis.
"These criminals don't care how their actions affect those who live here in the north-east and they prey on the most vulnerable in our society.
"It won't be tolerated, which is why intercepting drugs bound for our streets and tackling serious organised crime will remain a priority for north-east division and Police Scotland.
"I also cannot stress enough the wider work that is done in conjunction with our partners to ensure there is a holistic approach to substance abuse.
"It is also crucial to identify the people who will engage with us so we can divert them away from this type of activity, in particular the young and more impressionable."
The figures relate to the period from January 2016 to December 2016 in Moray and Aberdeenshire, and from April 2016 to March 2017 in Aberdeen.
