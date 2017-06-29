Tory leader Ruth Davidson has called on the First Minister to apologise to Holyrood as she accused Nicola Sturgeon of having "refused" to tell MSPs what she "knew to be the truth" over ongoing difficulties with farm payments.

Ms Sturgeon accused the Scottish Conservative leader of "playing politics" as she defended answers she gave to Parliament exactly seven days ago.

When asked if the Scottish Government would again require an extension of the deadline for making subsidy payments to farmers, Ms Sturgeon said last week ministers were speaking to the European Commission (EC) about "any contingency arrangements we consider are required".

It has since emerged a letter requesting such an extension was sent to the Commission on Wednesday June 21 - the day before she gave the answer.

Ms Davidson demanded to know why the SNP leader had tried "to hide" this from MSPs as she challenged Ms Sturgeon on the issue for the second consecutive week at First Minister's Questions.

The Tory said: "Last week I asked the First Minister three times whether her Government had contacted the European Commission to seek an extension to the deadline on farm payments and three times she refused to answer.

"We now know her Government had contacted the Commission to do so and we also know the First Minister was aware of that."

Ms Davidson continued: "There is a reason why I'm raising this again today, it's because there is a principle at stake about the conduct of ministers in this Parliament and about the transparency of this Government.

"I asked the First Minister a simple question in this chamber last week and she refused to tell this Parliament what she knew to be the truth."

She cited the ministerial code of conduct to the First Minister, saying this made plain it is "of paramount importance that ministers give accurate and truthful information to the parliament".

She then asked the First Minister: "Accurate and truthful - does she think that her conduct and the conducts of her ministers in this matter in the last two weeks has met that standard?"

Ms Sturgeon responded: "Yes I do.

"Last week I said we were discussing with the European Commission contingencies around this issue - that is exactly what we we're doing. It is what we continue to do.

"Seeking an extension in case we require that extension is exactly that - a contingency."

It is the second year in a row the Scottish Government has been forced to seek such an extension after the introduction of a £178 million IT system last year caused delays.

Ms Davidson criticised the behaviour of the First Minister and Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing on the issue - saying Mr Ewing had told the Cabinet in private an extension would be needed but had later failed to confirm this to MSPs in the Parliament.

The First Minister then "repeatedly refused" to answer questions when the issue was raised in Holyrood on Thursday June 22, the Tory added.

"It took journalists to email the European Commission itself for the facts to come out," she said.

"Last week the First Minister had to apologise to farmers over messing up their payments again. But now she owes the Parliament an apology for not being straight about it."

She continued her attack, saying Ms Sturgeon's "first response to failure is to try to hide it".

The Tory insisted that was "not good enough", adding the recent report from the Commission on Parliamentary Reform had claimed "inaccurate or poor answers damage the reputation of Parliament and damage people's trust in Parliament".

Ms Davidson added: "If that is the case, in this episode does the First Minister and her cabinet not recognise they are guilty on both counts?"

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs she had "made clear in the Parliament last week that we were discussing contingencies with the European Commission".

She stated: "That is what we were doing last week, it is what we continue to do this week, that is what seeking an extension is. We hope we don't require to use it but it is a contingency in case we do.

"The most important message I wanted to send last week and the same message I want to send this week is this one - we are working flat out to get the payments into the bank accounts of farmers.

"We are seeing progress being made on that on a daily basis up to the deadline, which is midnight tomorrow."

The deadline for European Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) payments to be made is midnight on Friday June 30, with the First Minister saying that by Thursday morning 82% of payments had been made.

"That means £347 million of the pillar one payments have already been made," she said.

Ms Sturgeon turned on the Tory over her party's actions in Westminster after Prime Minister Theresa May dodged questions from the SNP on whether Scottish Secretary David Mundell had lobbied for extra cash to come north of the border as a result of the £1 billion going to Northern Ireland in the wake of the deal between the minority Tory government and the Democratic Unionist Party.

The First Minister said: "If Ruth Davidson wants to talk about lack of transparency in answers given to a parliament, perhaps she will go and watch the video of Theresa May in the House of Commons yesterday, refusing to answer the simple question did the Secretary of State lobby for Scotland to get the same money that went to Northern Ireland."

She stated: "Ruth Davidson mentioned apologies. I think there is an apology due to the people of Scotland this week and it is an apology from Ruth Davidson for allowing her MPs in Westminster to do two things.

"Firstly, allowing them to sit back while Scotland was denied the same extra funding that went to Northern Ireland and secondly an apology for being the MPs in the House of Commons last night that voted to block a pay rise for public-sector workers.

"Perhaps that is the apology people in Scotland want to see."