THE UK Government has moved swiftly to avoid an embarrassing defeat on its Queen’s Speech by announcing that it intends to fund abortions in England for women arriving from Northern Ireland.

Chancellor Philip Hammond made the announcement in the Commons after an amendment was proposed, calling for the Government to ensure adequate funding was available to allow Northern Irish women to have abortions in England without being charged.

Mr Hammond said the issue of abortion was "a matter of great importance" and that Justine Greening, the minister for women and equalities, would be making an announcement "by way of a letter to members of this House explaining that she intends to intervene to fund abortions in England for women arriving here from Northern Ireland".

He said he hoped the House would find it a "sensible way of dealing with this challenge". The move will cost the Exchequer around £1.1 million a year.

The amendment threatened a Government defeat as it was seconded by Peter Bottomley, the Conservative backbencher, and was gaining support across Tory ranks. It had already been signed by more than 100 MPs from Labour, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats.

Given Theresa May’s slender working Commons majority of 13 - based largely on the support of 10 Democratic Unionist MPs – the Prime Minister only needed seven Tories to rebel to engender a Commons defeat on her proposed programme for government.

The amendment, tabled by Labour MP Stella Creasy, who represents Walthamstow in London, calls on the UK Government to ensure Northern Irish women have “access medical services, including abortion procedures, in England if they so wish without charge”.

Northern Ireland has some of the most restricted abortion laws in Europe and at present around 800 women a year seeking terminations travel to England and pay around £1,400 for the procedure.

In a sign the Government was worried that it might be defeated, Andrea Leadsom, the Commons leader, told MPs earlier that two Government departments were "discussing and looking very closely at this issue today".

Her remarks came after Conservative backbencher, Maria Miller, the former culture secretary, criticised the current level of abortion access in Northern Ireland.

The Hampshire MP told the Commons: "It's wrong that women in Northern Ireland don't have the same access to abortion as women in England, Wales and Scotland, and the High Court has ruled this law contravenes human rights law, which is a responsibility of the UK Government, not a devolved matter.

"When will the Government be making a statement to say how this wrong will be put right?" she asked.

Ms Leadsom replied: "This is an incredibly sensitive and important issue, and to be very clear it's my personal view that every woman should have the right to decide what happens to her own body. That is very clear.

"The question of women from Northern Ireland accessing abortions in England is not one of whether they should have that access, it's a question of devolution and the fact that health is devolved to Northern Ireland and therefore it's the question of who should pay for it.

"What I can tell honourable members is the department for equalities and the Department of Health are discussing and looking very closely at this issue today."

The DUP has previously said it does not want any extension to Northern Ireland's limitations on terminations, which restrict the procedure to when a woman's life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious risk to her mental or physical health.

As it stands, fatal foetal abnormalities, rape and incest are not grounds for an abortion.

When Ms Creasy raised the issue of charging for abortion during the Queen's Speech debate on Wednesday, Ian Paisley, the DUP MP for North Antrim, argued that this was “not a matter for Belfast; it is a matter for NHS England".

Having caused trouble for Mrs May on the abortion amendment, John Bercow, the Commons Speaker, caused a deal of potential trouble for Jeremy Corbyn too by selecting an amendment which looks set to highlight splits among Labour MPs over Brexit.

A total of 43 Labour MPs have formally backed an amendment tabled by Chuka Umunna, the former shadow business secretary, which supports membership of the single market and customs union after Brexit.

The Labour leader will not support it as the party is committed to ending free movement of EU citizens and leaving the single market but aims to retain the "exact same benefits" of the trade bloc.

Labour sources suggested the party’s official position was to abstain on Mr Umunna’s amendment, thus highlighting Labour divisions over how to deliver Brexit.

Meanwhile, Labour has claimed Mrs May's programme for government is in "tatters" following the loss of her majority at the General Election.

It has tabled a wide-ranging amendment which reproduces many of its manifesto policies and Mr Corbyn urged MPs of all sides to support it, claiming Mrs May had no mandate for continued austerity.

In an illustration of the Government’s precarious position, the PM has headed straight back from a pre-G20 meeting with other world leaders in Berlin to Westminster so she can vote on her own Queen’s Speech.