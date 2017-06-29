More than 2,000 deliberate or reckless blazes were dealt with by fire crews last year, according to the latest figures.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) statistics show there were 532 deliberate "primary" fires in and around houses and buildings in 2016 - an increase of 38 on the previous year.

There were also 1,762 "secondary" fires in fields and out in the countryside as well as 1,259 accidental and deliberate blazes involving refuse.

Assistant Chief Officer Dave McGown, SFRS director of prevention and protection, said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has a zero-tolerance approach to deliberate fire-raising because it puts our communities at great risk.

"It presents a danger to life, property and the environment.

"We will continue to work very closely with our police and local authority partners to ensure that those responsible are identified and dealt with accordingly."

Fire crews are preparing for their busiest time of year as the school holidays approach.

Mr McGown added: "It absolutely goes without saying that we prefer to prevent fires - not fight fires.

"As a result, our firefighters work extremely hard to engage with the public and promote safety messages in order to keep our communities as safe as possible.

"In the lead-up to the school holidays we have firefighters, community safety advocates and teachers delivering education to young people about the dangers of fire.

"We would ask parents and carers to help us also by discussing summer fire safety with young people. Together we can work towards a fire-free summer."

SFRS is also urging anyone with information about deliberate fire-raising to contact the free and confidential Crimestoppers helpline on 0800 555 111.