An investigation launched after the collapse of a school wall in Edinburgh has highlighted nine schools in Aberdeenshire in need of work.

Tonnes of masonry fell at Oxgangs Primary School in January 2016 during a storm but did not result in any injuries.

An independent inquiry was then set up to investigate defects in schools built under a public private partnership (PPP) contract.

Aberdeenshire's Portlethen Academy, Meldrum Academy, Hill of Banchory Primary, Kintore Primary, Longside Primary, Banff Primary, Oldmeldrum Primary, Rothienorman Primary and Rosehearty Primary have all been highlighted as needing remediation work.

Council leader Jim Gifford said: "The safety of the children and staff in our schools is paramount and I'm pleased to see such a rigorous approach to the recommendations set out in the Edinburgh report.

"It is reassuring that our PFI/PPP-built schools are structurally safe but I welcome the news that remediation works will take place during the summer holidays."

The report made recommendations to be considered by the construction industry as well as local and central government. All councils were asked to consider the findings of the report.

Councillors have agreed an action plan and endorsed the remediation works.

It was confirmed structural anomalies had been identified but were not as serious as those discovered in Edinburgh.

The report said schools could remain open based on the detailed appraisals carried out by engineers.

In the wake of the structural issues identified in Edinburgh, Aberdeenshire Council's delivery partner for PFI/ PPP schools, Robertson, has confirmed its responsibility for rectification of defects identified.

Works are due to be carried out during the summer holiday period.

Deputy leader Peter Argyle added: "I welcome the thorough work of colleagues in our property service in undertaking checks across those schools built under PFI/PPP, or those built around the same time and to the same design.

"It is reassuring to councillors, staff and parents that the contractor has taken full responsibility for remedial works and is progressing this quickly."