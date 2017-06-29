Islanders on South Uist are celebrating after the success of a year-long campaign to have the first officially-recognised community flag in the Outer Hebrides.

The design is a blue Nordic cross edged with white on a green background - similar to the Norwegian flag.

It will now be entered into the Court of the Lord Lyon, where all such flags in Scotland - including the saltire - are officially recorded.

Donnie Steele, of South Uist, championed the efforts and secured the support of the island's community councils.

Mr Steele said: "I have been working on recognition for a year now and I am delighted to announce that the flag of South Uist has been officially recognised by the Court of The Lord Lyon.

"We need to look at innovative ideas and ways to enhance the local community, recognition brings global identity to South Uist and economic benefits/opportunities will ensue.

"Official recognition will be an enormous boost and can only enhance South Uist. We must take full advantage of this."

The flag is already widely used on the island, including at greeting arrivals at Lochboisdale Harbour.

Origins of the design are unknown but it likely dates back at least 15 years.

Funding for the project came from community landlord Storas Uibhist, for which South Uist makes up a part of its estate.

The work was supported by Alasdair Allan MSP, and his office, who facilitated the engagement of Philip Tibbetts, communities vexillologist from the Flag Institute.

Mr Tibbetts said: "It is wonderful to see official recognition for a flag that for so long has been used so passionately by South Uist and I am immensely proud to have helped support this petition to the Lyon Court on behalf of the Flag Institute."

Mr Allan said: "The flag is already widely used locally and I hope that this move will help promote South Uist's unique identity and strong community spirit."

The recognition of the flag is to be celebrated at the South Uist Games on Wednesday July 19 with a raising ceremony.

Islanders on Barra and Tiree are already campaigning for their flags to gain official status.