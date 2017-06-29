More than £800,000 in funding is to go to more than forty cultural projects in the latest round of funding from Scotland's main arts funder.

Money from the National Lottery is going to artists, musicians, fashion designers, writers, poets, theatre makers, and festivals.

The visual arts curator Susanna Beaumont, who used to run the Doggerfisher gallery in Edinburgh, and designer and maker Isabelle Moore have received funding towards Modernisers - the project will culminate in an exhibition of contemporary furniture and household design.

Ms Beaumont said: “We are delighted that Creative Scotland are supporting our mission to champion innovative design and making.

"Across Scotland there are numerous designers and furniture makers who are exploring new materials and methods of making functional objects.

"We will celebrate these brilliant and inventive individuals and introduce their work to a wide audience. "

Leisure & Culture Dundee have received funding to deliver a programme of events to celebrate 150 years of the McManus, Dundee’s Art Gallery and Museum.

The project will involve commissions from contemporary artist Duncan Marquiss and musician Jonnie Common.

The painter Janette Kerr and moving image and sound artist Jo Millett have received funding to collaborate on a new video and sound installation, exploring aspects of Shetland’s relationship with the sea.

The work will be shown at Shetland Museum, Lerwick.

Music at Paxton, a 10-day chamber music festival at Paxton House near Berwick-upon-Tweed in the Borders, has received funding towards its programme while Scottish Bhangra band Tigerstyle have received funding to perform at an international showcase in Stockholm.

Artists including electro-pop artist Eilidh Hadden, violinist Clare Howick, composer and producer Ben Chatwin, musician Adam Stafford, Glasgow-based duo Kelora and chamber pop band Modern Studies have received funding towards the creation of new material.

Edinburgh-based visual theatre company Tortoise in a Nutshell has received funding to deliver Flutter, a co-production with Aberdeen Performing Arts for children under five that will see the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen transformed into an atmospheric installation performance.

The Association for Scottish Literary Studies has received funding to support the publication of two editions of New Writing Scotland, the annual anthology includes new writing spanning all genres from writers who are Scottish by birth, residence, or inclination.

Janet Archer, chief executive at Creative Scotland said: "Collectively, these projects will reach hundreds of thousands of people across Scotland and beyond, sparking imagination and stimulating creativity.

"Whilst also enabling our artists to develop their creative practice and enrich Scotland’s reputation as a distinctive creative nation.

"While, as always, there are many more good applications than we have the funds to support, these latest awards do provide invaluable support to the successful applicants and we look forward to seeing their work develop as a result."