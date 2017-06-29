President’s Trump’s visit may be on hold, but another star in the North American political firmament arrives in Scotland next week.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet the queen at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, to honour her “importance to Canada’s history.”

The Canadian High Commissioner in London Janice Charette tweeted she looked forward to welcoming her premier to the Scottish capital on Wednesday July 5.

Mr Trudeau, 45, is on his way to the G20 meeting which begins in the German city of Hamburg two days later, but will stop off at the official residence of the monarchy in Scotland.

The announcement of his visit to Scotland, the country of birth of his grandfather who also rose to be a notable Canadian politician, comes as Canada prepares to celebrate the Canada Day this Saturday. It is an annual event but this year marks the 150th anniversary of the British Act of Parliament coming into force, which laid the foundations of modern Canada. There will also be celebrations in London and Edinburgh.

It had already been announced that Mr Trudeau will also visit Ireland, arriving in Dublin on Tuesday, where he will meet the new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Canadian Prime Minister's office said his visit to Ireland and the UK would "serve to recognise the strong family ties, history and common purpose our countries share".

Mr Trudeau, leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, was elected as Canada's prime minister in 2015 and said he is looking forward to meeting the queen whose commitment to public service "has long inspired me and many other Canadians. With this year marking the 150th anniversary of Confederation, I look forward to thanking her personally for her dedication to our country and for carrying out her duties with such grace and strength," he said.

Mr Trudeau led the Liberal Party as they swept to power in 2015 ending 10 years of Conservative leadership under Stephen Harper.

Mr Trudeau is the son of the late former Canadian prime minister Pierre Trudeau, who himself won office in 1968 on a huge wave of support dubbed "Trudeaumania". He was prime minister until 1984 with a short interruption and remains one of the few Canadian politicians known in the USA There comparisons to John F Kennedy were sometimes drawn.

Justin Trudeau is married to the former Canadian TV presenter, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and they have three children.

The second Trudeau prime minister worked worked as a nightclub bouncer and snowboarding instructor before he became a French and Math(s). He then entered politics. He has been praised for welcoming refugees and supporting LGBT and women's rights.

He said he was “resolutely pro-choice” on abortion, supported the legalisation of marijuana, and would run small budget deficits to spend on infrastructure to stimulate economic growth

He visited Mr Trump in February, the third government leader to do so. Others have followed but he is deemed as the only one to get the better of the American president in the handshake.

It has been said that for Mr Trump, this normally friendly traditional form of greeting, is less a gesture of peace and agreement, than a declaration of superiority. Mr Trudeau, who is reputed to be physically strong and an accomplished boxer, was obviously more than equal to the presidential welcome.

One observer even claimed on social media "Trudeau resisting Trump's weird handshake is the biggest display of dominance in the history of Canada.”

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Justin Trudeau has strong connections to Scotland. He is the son of Pierre Trudeau and Margaret Sinclair, whose father James ‘Jimmy’ Sinclair was from Scotland.

He was born in 1908 in the hamlet of Crossroads in the Banffshire parish of Grange near Keith. Jimmy's father, also James, was a teacher from Wick and his mother Betsy had been a Ross from Evanton on the Easter Ross Peninsula.

The family moved to Vancouver 1911. His father had gone a year earlier, and was among the founders and later a principal of Vancouver Technical Secondary School, the area's first vocational school.

Jimmy Sinclair studied engineering at University of British Columbia, mathematics at Oxford (a Rhodes scholar) and mathematics and physics at Princeton. He served in the Royal Canadian Airforce in the second world war, mainly in North Africa and the Mediterranean.

He became a Liberal MP for a Vancouver seat and rose within government to cabinet. He was minister of fisheries from 1952 to 1957 and was regarded as a candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party in the late 1950's, before he left politics to return to business.

According to the Vancouver Sun, he had places in his garden named after Justin and his two siblings - " Justin’s Path, Sacha’s Rock, Michel’s Lookout."

The 23rd Canadian PM was close to his Sinclair grandfather. In his 2014 autobiography Common Ground, Trudeau wrote that his grandfather helped teach him the "retail" political skills that he would have never learned from his brilliant but shy father.

In October 2015 Justin Trudeau concluded his successful election campaign at a rousing rally of around 3,000 people in the the North Vancouver seat his grandfather Jimmy Sinclair had represented for 17 years.

In front of a Canadian flag he declared "I've adopted his style as my own."