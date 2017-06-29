THE University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) is the latest to confirm it is reviewing its buildings following the Grenfell fire.

The assessment follows concerns around the type of cladding used on the tower block- aluminium composite material (ACM), which is thought to have caused the fire to spread so quickly.

The Scottish Government has asked the Scottish Funding Council to write to Universities Scotland and Colleges Scotland to ensure all colleges and universities are assessing their estate.

Earlier this week Edinburgh Napier University found the same cladding on one of its halls of residence. The university said it was being removed as a precaution though confirmed students did not need to be evacuated.

A spokesman for the university said that that a contractor would begin “in earnest” next week to replace the panels.

UHI, a network of sites in Argyll, Highlands, islands and Moray, said none of its buildings have ACM but was performing the review as a precaution. A number of other universities and colleges have also confirmed they have conducted, or are in the middle of conducting, a review.

Checks have found no ACM in Scottish health board buildings, local-authority owned schools above 18 metres, or high-rise domestic buildings owned by councils or housing associations.

Meanwhile the Scottish working group reviewing fire safety in the wake of the tragedy said it must undertake a “thorough and critical review” of building regulations.