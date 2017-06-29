Protective barriers similar to those installed on Westminster Bridge will be placed along the route into Wimbledon after the spate of London terror attacks.

The barriers are part of a host of measures put in place by the Metropolitan Police to make sure the public are safe during the All England Club’s tennis championships.

The move comes after vehicles were driven into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March, on London Bridge in June and near a Finsbury Park mosque in the same month.

