President Donald Trump will hold a high stakes meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when he attends the G20 summit in Germany next week, the White House said.

National security adviser HR McMaster confirmed that the meeting is one of several President Trump has scheduled when he is in Hamburg next week.

Mr McMaster and economic adviser Gary Cohn would not say whether the president intends to address accusations that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying that the agenda is "not finalized" for this or any other meeting.

Loading article content