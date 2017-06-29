A pilot was forced to return to the airport after the plane was struck by a bird during take-off.
The easyJet service EZY864 bound for London Gatwick returned to Inverness Airport shortly after take-off on Thursday afternoon after the bird hit the aircraft's engine.
The flight landed safely and passengers on board disembarked and a replacement aircraft flew passengers to their destination.
A spokeswoman for the airline said: "easyJet can confirm that flight EZY864 from Inverness to London Gatwick returned from airborne due to a bird strike during take-off.
"The pilot returned to Inverness in line with our procedures and as a precaution only.
"All passengers disembarked normally and easyJet is positioning in a replacement aircraft to fly passengers to Gatwick.
"Passengers are being provided with information and refreshment vouchers in the terminal.
"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience as a result of the delay.
"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority."
