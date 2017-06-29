The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have begun a three-day tour of Canada that will see them celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

The Commonwealth country has been marking the milestone with national events this month that will culminate in Canada Day this Saturday – with Charles and Camilla invited to the party.

(Chris Jackson/PA)

The royal couple’s trip will highlight the four themes of Canada150: diversity and inclusion, reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, young people and the environment.

Their visit began in Iqaluit, the remote capital city of the Canadian territory of Nunavut, which is close to the Arctic Circle.

The Prince of Wales warned climate change is “tragically” changing the Arctic way of life of Canada’s indigenous people.

(Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess was buffeted by a strong breeze that swept across the city bathed by summer sunshine and she tied a headscarf over her head to protect her hair and put on a pair of dark glasses.

(Chris Jackson/PA)

The heir to the throne told dignitaries and elders about changes to the climate since the days of 16th century Elizabethan seaman and privateer Sir Martin Frobisher who sailed to the country.

Speaking at an open-air reception outside the city’s legislative assembly, Charles said: “Today, the Northwest Passage, impassable when Frobisher first came here, is becoming a deeply worrying reality as the results of human activity warm even this remote ocean.

“This same warming is, tragically, bringing rapid and damaging changes to an Arctic way of life that has sustained the lives of the Inuit since long before Frobisher arrived here on his quest.”

(Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles began his speech in a lighter note, speaking a few phrases of the local language Inuktitut, saying “Ullukkut”, meaning “good day”, and “Quviasuttunga iqalunnuurama”, meaning “I’m happy to be here in Iqaluit”.

He was cheered and applauded by the crowds who had gathered at the reception to hear him speak and welcome the prince and duchess to the territory of Nunavut.