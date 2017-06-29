Trying to protect children from all online risks may be futile with more than a third of Britain’s 15-year-olds spending more than six hours a day on computers, laptops or tablets outside of school hours.

The figure is the heaviest use for the age group in the 35 countries that make up the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Only Chile reports that teenagers are on the internet for longer.

The study by the Education Policy Institute (EPI) warned that youngsters are increasingly conducting their online lives in private, a move which could leave them more vulnerable to cyber-bullying.

