Trying to protect children from all online risks may be futile with more than a third of Britain’s 15-year-olds spending more than six hours a day on computers, laptops or tablets outside of school hours.
The figure is the heaviest use for the age group in the 35 countries that make up the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Only Chile reports that teenagers are on the internet for longer.
The study by the Education Policy Institute (EPI) warned that youngsters are increasingly conducting their online lives in private, a move which could leave them more vulnerable to cyber-bullying.
A total of 37 per cent of British 15-year-olds are described as “extreme internet users” in the report.
It also says they extensively use Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, with 95 per cent of 15-year-olds using social media before or after school in 2015. The EPI said the rise of instant messaging allowed children to have more private online chats with people.
It added: “This online activity is increasingly private, with young people using the internet in their bedrooms or on a smartphone.”
Experts said the focus of public policy must be on making children resilient so they know how to navigate the risks.
Dr Bernadka Dubicka, from the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “While these technologies can be very beneficial, the high number of young people who are extreme users in the UK is of concern, in light of the association with mental health problems.
“Young people benefit from guidance on the public nature of online interactions.”
