CHILDREN and vulnerable adults involved in criminal trials should be able to pre-record evidence so they do not have to go to court, according to the Government.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said it would take time, but he hoped that in future no child would need to attend a trial.

He was speaking as he announced a consultation on the best way of sparing child witnesses from having to give evidence during criminal cases, primarily by the use of videoed interviews.

Loading article content