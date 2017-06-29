CHILDREN and vulnerable adults involved in criminal trials should be able to pre-record evidence so they do not have to go to court, according to the Government.
Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said it would take time, but he hoped that in future no child would need to attend a trial.
He was speaking as he announced a consultation on the best way of sparing child witnesses from having to give evidence during criminal cases, primarily by the use of videoed interviews.
Loading article content
The intervention comes two weeks after a report by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said child witnesses were being interviewed in conditions which could traumatise them, using outdated and faulty equipment, by people without the right skills.
The consultation is to determine the best model for pre-recording such evidence, while still allowing it to be tested.
Mr Matheson said: “Giving evidence to a court can be extremely difficult and emotional for anyone, particularly a child or vulnerable witness.
“Making sure those witnesses feel safe, secure and able to share their account of events effectively not only protects them from ongoing risk, but helps them give the best evidence.
“This is an ambitious aim and it is likely to take time to fully achieve. But it is vital and necessary that we make this important progressive change whilst also ensuring that the rights of a person accused of a crime are maintained.”
The Scottish Government is already working with the legal profession to encourage earlier pre-recording of evidence and says the review will address failings in venues and equipment to take pre-trial evidence.
Whilst, the initial focus is on child witnesses, ministers say any new model will be flexible enough to accommodate vulnerable adult witnesses in the future.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.