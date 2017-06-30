Jill Brown compares images from a brochure for a new exhibition, featuring realist paintings from the 1920s and 1930s, to one of the real things.

The gallery employee is examining the 1939 work by English painter Gerald Brockhurst entitled By The Hills at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh.

Brockhurst, who died in 1978, was commissioned to paint the Duchess of Windsor, Hollywood star Merle Oberon and Marlene Dietrich during the era.

The exhibition provides a rare glimpse into the era, with many of the portraits borrowed from private collections and is the first major survey of the subject. It runs from Saturday until the end of October.

Picture: Colin Mearns