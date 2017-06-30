The Edinburgh International Festival, which is to celebrate its 70th anniversary this year, has appointed a new chairman as part of a shake up in the structure at the world famous event.

Professor Niall Lothian has been deputy chairman since 2014 and he will now serve as chairman for a term of four years.

The move marks a change in the structure of how the festival is run.

Professor Lothian was previously deputy chairman of the Festival Council, a body which has now been changed.

In April, at the annual general meeting of the Festival Society, council was renamed as a board of trustees and reduced the members from 21 to between ten and 12.

The Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh remains 'ex officio' Chairman of the Edinburgh International Festival Society.

The Edinburgh International Festival Society is a charitable company, and is the legal entity responsible for the Edinburgh International Festival and the trading subsidiary company, Edinburgh Festival Centre Limited, which operates The Hub.

Fergus Linehan, the festival's director, said: "We are delighted that the board has elected Niall Lothian as Chairman.

"He brings to the role a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the festival and a passion for our work which stretches back for more than 40 years as an audience member and supporter."

Professor Lothian said: "I am honoured to have been elected as the Chairman of the Trustee Board in the International Festival’s 70th year and look forward to working with my fellow Trustees and the executive team at the Festival to help set its course into the future."

Professor Niall Lothian has been involved with executive education for most of his career.

He is a past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Formerly a governor of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Niall is currently chairman of Inspiring Scotland.