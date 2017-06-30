A WASTE firm has been ordered to shut after residents were plagued by flies.
Locals in Shawhead, Lanarkshire were being pestered by insects which they believed were coming from a nearby recycling plant.
Officers at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) stepped in twice in less than a year, ordering GBS Recycling in Coatbridge to control pests.
Now the plant has been issued with a revocation notice, meaning it can no longer handle waste.
Plant owner Tavis McCabe said the decision is “extremely disappointing” and has already lodged an appeal.
However residents are overjoyed with the result.
They complained of dozens of flies crawling on their food, on their faces and in their mouths as they slept at night.
A Sepa spokesman said: “Sepa is satisfied that allowing the operator to continue waste activities at the Shawhead facility would cause pollution of the environment or have a detrimental impact on the local community and its amenities.
Mr McCabe said: “Whilst the recent fly issue is regrettable the company did all it could to limit the impact locally of something that was out with its control.”
An appeal decision is expected to take between 30 and 60 days.
