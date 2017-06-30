A COMMUNITY hero who worked tirelessly in helping others has had a street named after her exactly a year on from her death.

Irene Hughes, who died aged 75, was an active member of her local community council and raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Now, a street in her home town of Rosyth, Fife, has been named Irene Hughes Drive to commemorate her legacy.

The selection for the new street name at the Hilton Gardens development was put forward by the Rosyth Community Council.

Her husband John, 77, said: “I feel very privileged to see Irene’s name there. This is now part of her legacy.

“Irene died very suddenly from a brain haemorrhage last year.

“We had just got back from a cruise when she went to get a MRI scan. She ended up dying eight days later. She entertained people for 40 years in nursing homes, schools and community events.

“She played the piano from the year dot and our good friend Provost Jim Leishman always said she was in the papers more than he was.

“She had more friends than you could shake a stick at.

“I’m so proud of her. She did everything she could for people and deserves this honour.

“It’s a remarkable thing to have a street named after you.”

The couple were married for 50 years and met after Mr Hughes was posted in Rosyth while in the navy.

They raised their three sons and one daughter in Rosyth and now have three grandchildren.

Fife Provost Jim Leishman said: “Irene was totally committed to the community and people like her deserve the recognition.

“She was a very special lady that cared about others more than herself and I am very proud of her.”