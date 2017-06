SOME of Britain’s biggest supermarkets have launched an appeal against a controversial tax ruling that could spell the end of free “hole in the wall” cash machines attached to shops.

Retail giants including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and the Co-operative Group are taking the Government to the Court of Appeal after a costly legal ruling in April over business rates on cash machines.

The ruling upheld a decision in 2013 that cash machines built into the front of a shop or petrol station should have a separate business rates bill – a move costing the industry nearly half a billion pounds.

Loading article content