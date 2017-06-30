IT is the Facebook page that has linked thousands of Glaswegians from all over the world with the city’s past.

Now the team behind Lost Glasgow has launched an exhibition that showcases the great images from the city’s history.

The Lost Glasgow page has more than 140,000 followers and is a treasure trove of information which captures era-defining moments in the city’s history and also forgotten images of daily life.

Now people will be able to see those pictures in the flesh and talk to the team who run the page at an exhibition Lost Glasgow: More than Memories. It is being staged at the Glasgow City Heritage Trust, in Bell Street, until the end of August.

The page’s Norry Wilson said: “Most Glaswegians might not think they are interested in architecture and social history, but love a good story.”

Those same stories make Lost Glasgow the kind of page you can literally lose yourself in, with the hours disappearing as you look through old images and read the stories and responses.

The images, while focusing on events or giving a snapshot from a particular time, also show Glasgow in all her glory, through the bad times and the good.

Some have been drawn from the archives of The Herald, Daily Record and The Scotsman.

Now Mr Wilson is calling on members of the Lost Glasgow page to digitally archive the extensive Herald archive at the Mitchell Library.

He said: “The archive is fantastic and there are images which haven’t been seen since they were taken. I know there are loads of people who would love to go through it and archive it properly.

“It’s been hard work pulling it all together and a bit of a steep learning curve. But seeing the reaction from people at the opening day has made it all worthwhile.”