A VINTAGE fishing boat has returned to the port where it spent four decades catching lobster and haddock.
The White Wing ME113, a 33ft Baldie, was built in 1917 by a shipbuilder in Gardenstown, Aberdeenshire, for fisherman John Ritchie and was owned by his family until 1953.
It was then sold to Andrew and David Lownie, from the small fishing village of Gourdon, Aberdeenshire, where it fished for haddock and lobsters until the early 1980s.
Loading article content
The boat has sailed to events around the Scottish coast and stopped by Gourdon harbour yesterday, on its way back to the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther, Fife, from the Portsoy Boat Festival.
Tom Carnie, president of the Maggie Law Maritime Museum, arranged the visit to Gourdon.
He said: “We asked if it could call on its way to Portsoy for the boat festival.
“We were too late, but the crew called in on the way back. We had quite a few people along to see it.
“The skipper, Bob Flann, is from Gourdon. The Quayside Restaurant and Fish Bar gave the crew complimentary fish suppers which they appreciated.”
In 1986 the boat featured in a BBC TV programme called The Shutter Falls, filmed in Portsoy.
It was about the Scottish herring fishing industry and the life of photographer Robert Adamson, who worked in the area.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.