GERMAN Chancellor Angela Merkel said the European G20 participants are united behind the Paris climate accord despite the American decision to pull out of the deal.

Speaking after meetings with her counterparts from France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Norway, and EU representatives, Mrs Merkel said she “regrets” the US decision but the European G20 participants are “united” in backing the agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the fight against climate change would feature at the summit in Hamburg on July 7 and 8, saying “we will clearly reaffirm our very strong commitment to the Paris accords... with at least the hope that one or another will be brought to reason and can follow us”.

Loading article content