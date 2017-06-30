The opening film of this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival, God's Own Country, has won the festival's most prestigious award.

The Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film has gone to Francis Lee’s directorial debut.

The romantic drama, set in Yorkshire, received its British premiere at the festival.

Lee said: "I am thrilled with this honour for God's Own Country, especially when you consider the British films that have won before.

"After premiering at Sundance and Berlin it has been wonderful to see how the film has created a real resonance with people and that is why the Michael Powell Award feels so brilliant."

The Michael Powell Jury said it is "a film with a singularity of storytelling and consistency of vision.

"Assured direction with raw and endearing performances result in a film that has an authenticity that is both tender and brutal, a juxtaposition of landscape and emotion, which explores the question of what it means to be a man."

The award for Best Performance in a British Feature Film has been give jointly, to actress Emily Beecham for her role in Peter Mackie Burns' film Daphne, and Anne Reid for her roles in Kaleidoscope and Romans.

Ms Beecham said: "I'm so honoured and thrilled, and would really like to thank the jury and the Edinburgh International Film Festival for supporting our film.

"It was an extraordinary experience working on the unique and special Daphne.

"I wouldn't have won this award without my wonderful team: Director Peter Mackie Burns, writer Nico Mensinga and producers Tristan Goligher and Valentina Brazzini."

The Jury said: "Two actors... portray fascinating, complex and flawed characters who didn't strive for your affection but commanded your attention - real in the best sense of the word.”

Robbie Allan, senior Screen Executive at Creative Scotland said: "We are delighted that Emily’s outstanding performance as Daphne has been recognised by the jury. Together with Nico Mensinga’s extraordinary script and Peter Mackie Burns' skilful direction, this collaboration has resulted in a striking debut feature.

"Creative Scotland is proud to have supported this talented team and we’re sure that audiences will be also be delighted by Daphne.”

Ms Reid said: "How exciting to have won this prestigious award. And totally unexpected! Thank you to the jury who voted for me. And a million thanks to Rupert Jones who wrote and directed Kaleidoscope. He gave me such good advice. He's one of the best directors I've ever worked with. And it was the first time I've worked with Toby Jones. That was a joy."

The award for Best International Feature Film went to Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov’s Glory, which received its UK Premiere at this year’s Festival.

The Best Documentary Feature Film prize went to Chico Pereira’s Donkeyote, which studied Pereira’s uncle, with special mention given to Thomas Riedelsheimer’s Leaning Into The Wind.

The award for Best Short Film went to The Full Story, directed by Daisy Jacobs, with Kevin Pickering’s Close to the Bone and Gordon Napier’s 1745 receiving a special mention from the jurors.